NATPE: Cisneros Partners With Bungalow Media + Entertainment

As part of a push to better tap into the rapidly growing Hispanic audiences in the U.S., media giant Cisneros has formed a strategic partnership with Bungalow Media + Entertainment to develop Spanish and English language series and content targeted to Latin audiences.

"With our successful history in television that spans more than five decades, we have established a brand recognized the world over (for its Latin soap operas and dramatic series)," explained Adriana Cisneros, CEO of Cisneros in a statement. "In keeping with our current business plan [that is] focused on an aggressive expansion strategy, we are partnering with one of the industry's most talented minds and dealmakers to ensure our growth in prime markets with great potential for Latin-based content."

The Cisneros media and entertainment operations reach nearly 550 million viewers in more than 100 countries with television channels, TV programming, digital platforms, music and consumer products in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

"The Spanish and English speaking markets have become key growth components for media companies and talent in the U.S. and abroad," added Robert Friedman, CEO, Bungalow Media + Entertainment in a statement. "The U.S. Hispanic population has grown almost 50 percent in the last decade and represents avid consumers of both content and consumer products in all forms. As their buying power and influence continues to increase, this partnership creates a great opportunity to deliver great content across platforms including TV, digital, mobile and e-commerce."