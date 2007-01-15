NATPE: BVT Renews Live, Millionaire

Buena Vista Television (BVT) has renewed both Live with Regis and Kelly and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire through the 2010-2011 season.

Live got long-term renewals from stations belonging to ABC, Tribune, CBS, Sunbeam, Hubbard, McGraw-Hill and Freedom, among others.

The list of individual stations includes WABC New York, KABC Los Angeles, WPVI Philadelphia, WHDH Boston, KGO San Francisco, KTRK Houston, KSTP Minneapolis, WSVN Miami, KWGN Denver, WRTV Indianapolis, WPEC West Palm Beach, Fla. and WTVD Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

Millionaire has been renewed by multiple stations from groups including ABC, McGraw-Hill and Freedom. It encompasses WABC, WPVI, KGO, KTRK, KMGH Denver, WTVD and WPEC.

“Live with Regis and Kelly and Who Wants To Be a Millionaire are two extremely successful franchises, which consistently perform year after year in an increasingly challenging TV environment,” says BVT President Janice Marinelli.

The talk show, in its 19th season, continues to perform strongly and has maintained its women 18-34 and 18-49 demos on a year-to-year basis. It is produced by WABC and distributed by BVT.

Millionaire, five seasons into its national syndication run, won a Daytime Emmy in 2005. With host Meredith Vieira landing at the Today show this fall, it has experienced a surge in ratings, up more year-to-year than any other first-run syndicated strip. The game show’s ratings garnered double-digit percentage gains.

It is executive-produced by Michael Davies, Paul Smith and Leigh Hampton. Vieira has a co-executive producer credit.