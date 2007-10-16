NATPE Announces Winners of Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards

Mark Itkin, Peter Roth, Nancy Tellem and Bob Wright will be honored with Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards in a ceremony Jan. 28 at the 2008 National Association of Television Program Executives convention.

The Fifth Annual Tartikoff Legacy Award is named after Brandon Tartikoff, the late entertainment president at NBC, who died in 1998 of complications from Hodgkin's disease when he was just 48. It is given by NATPE in association with Broadcasting & Cable, Varietyand Multichannel News, as well as NBC Universal.

Itkin is the executive vice president, worldwide and co-head of television at the William Morris Agency; Roth is president of Warner Bros. Television and the new Warner Horizon Television; Tellem was promoted to the newly created post of president, CBS Paramount Network Television Entertainment Group in 2004; and Wright is vice chairman of the board and executive officer of General Electric. He had been president of NBC since 1986, then later chairman and CEO of NBC and finally, from 2004 until earlier this year, chairman and chief executive of NBCU.

The event will be held at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. A limited number of tickets, at $100 each, are available through NATPE’s Web site.