NATPE Adds Telemundo’s Silberwasser, Epix’s Greenberg to Board of Directors

The National Association of Television Program Executives named Telemundo Network president Luis Silberwasser and Epix president and CEO Mark Greenberg to its Board of Directors Monday.

Additional new board appointments include: Jack Bamberger, senior VP, global head of agency development, AOL; Nicole Bernard, executive VP, audience strategy, The Fox Group; Charlie Corwin, cochairman & coCEO, Endemol Shine North America; Keli Lee, executive VP, talent and casting, ABC Entertainment Group; Armando Nuñez, president & CEO, CBS Global Distribution Group; Eric Rovner, agent, WME (international focus); Simon Sutton, president, HBO International and Content Distribution; and Marta Voda, West Coast talent acquisition director, Viacom.

“The new board members represent a very talented and experienced group of executives who will make our board even more diverse and whose counsel will be of great value to our organization,” said board chairman Andy Kaplan.

The organization also revealed members of its executive committee, which consists of: Rod Perth, president and CEO, NATPE; Kaplan, president, worldwide networks, Sony Pictures Television; Kevin Beggs, chairman, Lionsgate Television Group; Deborah Bradley, executive VP, networks optimization, content strategy & commercialization, Turner Broadcasting System; Emerson Coleman, VP of programming, Hearst Television; Robert Friedman, CEO, Bungalow Media + Entertainment; Philip Gurin, president, The Gurin Company; Jordan Levin, chief content officer, NFL; Dick Lippin, chairman & CEO, The Lippin Group; Bruce David Klein, president and executive producer, Atlas Media Corp.; and Lew Klein, president, educational foundation, NATPE.