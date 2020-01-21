NATPE 2020: Diginet Dabl Now Available in 90% of US

CBS Television Distribution has expanded the distribution of its new diginet Dabl to 90% of the U.S., CTD said Tuesday at NATPE in Miami.

Dabl primarily airs on TV stations’ digital spectrum, including the CBS-owned TV stations in major markets, and also recently added cable distribution via a deal with Altice.

As part of the digital lifestyle network’s expansion, CTD also has acquired more than 400 hours of programming from ITV Studios and All3Media International, including titles from British chef and reality TV star Gordon Ramsey such as Kitchen Nightmares USA and The F Word. That content joins the previously acquired libraries of Emeril Lagasse, Martha Stewart, Bob Vila and Jamie Oliver. Other content acquired from ITV Studios includes interior design show 60 Minute Makeover, Nanny 911 and The Instant Gardener.



“We are thrilled with the growth we have seen in Dabl in just four months,” Steve LoCascio, chief operating officer, CBS Television Distribution, said in a statement. “It’s been a value add to our station partners, giving them quality content for their digital channels, and been embraced by the advertising community as a way to reach viewers interested in lifestyle content.”