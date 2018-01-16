NATPE 2018: Ovation Takes Season 3 of ‘Versailles’

Ovation will continue to bask in the reign of Sun King Louis XIV, having acquired season three of Banijay’s racy drama, Versailles, starring George Blagden, said Scott Woodward, EVP, programming, Ovation.

Season three will premiere on Ovation TV and its VOD and streaming service, Ovation Now, this fall.

“Versailles has been a stunning success for Ovation since the Season One premiere,” said Woodward in a statement. “Season two exceeded our expectations, surging past the network’s benchmarks for original premieres. Particularly thrilling for us was the marked uptick across all our social media platforms and interest in our original behind-the-scenes and documentary content about Versailles. It had the ‘tide raises all ships’ effect and we certainly are eager to ride the wave into 2018 with season Ttree."

The show is a Canal+ Création Originale series, produced by Capa Drama, Banijay Studios France, Entre Chien et Loup. Versailles first premiered on the U.S. cable network in fall 2016.

Season three of Versailles is executive produced by Claude Chelli and Aude Albano and directed by Richard Clark, Edward Bazalgette, and Pieter Van Hees. Blagden returns as Louis XIV, Alexander Vlahos as Prince Philippe, Catherine Walker as Madame de Maintenon and Elise Lasowski as Queen Marie Thérèse.