NATPE 2012: Univision to Offer English-Language Closed Captioning on Primetime Novelas

Complete Coverage: NATPE 2012

Univision announced Tuesday that it will offer

English-language closed captioning on CC3 for all of its primetime novelas beginning

Jan. 30.

Closed captioning will be made available on its newest

novela, Univision Studios and Venevision's El

Talismán, as well as Televisa's Una

Familia Con Suerte and La Que No

Podía Amar from Monday through Friday.

"The continued

success of the telenovela genre speaks to its broad appeal that crosses culture

and language, which is why, as part of our commitment to connect audiences to

our culture, we are delivering our novela block with close captioning in

English," said Cesar Conde, president of Univision Networks, during a session moderated by B&C Executive Editor Melissa Grego, at

NATPE 2012 in Miami.