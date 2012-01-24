NATPE 2012: Univision to Offer English-Language Closed Captioning on Primetime Novelas
Univision announced Tuesday that it will offer
English-language closed captioning on CC3 for all of its primetime novelas beginning
Jan. 30.
Closed captioning will be made available on its newest
novela, Univision Studios and Venevision's El
Talismán, as well as Televisa's Una
Familia Con Suerte and La Que No
Podía Amar from Monday through Friday.
"The continued
success of the telenovela genre speaks to its broad appeal that crosses culture
and language, which is why, as part of our commitment to connect audiences to
our culture, we are delivering our novela block with close captioning in
English," said Cesar Conde, president of Univision Networks, during a session moderated by B&C Executive Editor Melissa Grego, at
NATPE 2012 in Miami.
