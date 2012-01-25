NATPE 2012: Frot-Coutaz Embraces Change at 'X Factor,' 'Idol' and at FremantleMedia North America

Complete Coverage: NATPE 2012

Get ready, X

Factor fans, changes are on the way.

That's

what Cecile Frot-Coutaz, president of FremantleMedia North America, told B&C Executive Editor Melissa Grego

at a panel at NATPE in Miami on Wednesday. In fact,

Frot-Coutaz was leaving South Beach to fly to London for two days of

meetings with Simon Cowell and the X

Factor team.

"We

go through every aspect -- casting, tone, reality aspect, demos, our host, our

judges -- and think about what we need to do differently. We dissect every

different aspect," said Frot-Coutaz, who was awarded the Brandon Tartikoff

Legacy Award on Tuesday evening for her contributions to the industry.

Frot-Coutaz,

a direct and confident executive, makes no bones that some things need to

change at the singing show that Cowell imported to Fox from the U.K.

"X Factor was a hit in numbers but it

wasn't different enough," she told Grego. "It was different enough from Idol but I think The Voice and X Factor

ran into each other on a lot of different aspects. We need to find out

what's really specific about The X Factor

and push those things forward. It's about making those things more distinctive."

"That's

what we do on all of our shows. When the season is over, we review everything.

That's not to say we are going to make changes for the sake of making changes,

but we benefit from our experience. There's nothing to say that you have to

stick with the same panel [of judges] for four or five years."

She

was also upfront that Cowell telling the world that X Factor would be even bigger than American Idol (the show he left to do X Factor) was a "silly thing to say."

"You

can't achieve what he achieves unless you believe you are going to get there,"

Frot-Coutaz says. "Simon lives on a Simon planet and that planet is a very

ambitious one. The beauty of the guy is that he takes you [with him to that]

planet. That's why he can achieve great success -- because he takes people with

him. Anyone who achieves that level of success walks a fine line between

genius and a little bit of craziness."

For all of those reasons, Frot-Coutaz admits that she and Cowell don't always get along. "Sometimes we

fall out, and sometimes he doesn't talk to me for two or three weeks. When

we're talking, he talks to me every day or he texts me. It used to bother me in

the beginning but now it doesn't. I know it will pass."

As

for FremantleMedia's giant hit, American

Idol, even the unflappable Frot-Coutaz has her moments of insecurity. One

of those happened when Idol decided

to replace most of its judging panel prior to last season.

"I

was terrified. I had a really bad summer, a really horrible summer. The world

had ripped off the show, we were trying to find someone to replace Simon, and

ultimately there isn't anyone to replace Simon. But you have no choice. Your

lead guy is gone and the show is going on and you have no choice."

Lucky

for Fremantle, Fox and Frot-Coutaz, the addition of Steven Tyler and Jennifer

Lopez last season seemed to reignite the show, although it premiered this

season to the biggest decline in the show's decade-long history, with a

year-to-year drop of 24%.

Speaking

of Idol, Frot-Coutaz says episodes of

the singing hit may soon be available for online streaming for authenticated

viewers: "Fox is putting plans in place to stream or download it, but

it's not up and running yet."

Those

plans are not finalized, according to Fox, although the show is available for

three days after its primetime run on video on demand for subscribers of Armstrong Cable, AT&T U-Verse, Bright House Networks,

Cablevision, Cox, Mediacom, Time Warner Cable, Verizon FiOS and Comcast's

Xfinity TV. If content airs within the three-day commercial rating, making it

available after the first broadcast window is not an issue, said Frot-Coutaz.

With

all that she has on her plate -- executive producing Idol, X Factor, America's Got Talent and running

FremantleMedia North America -- changes to her job may be coming soon as well,

she said.

"It's

tough and it's getting untenable and I will have to figure something out," she

said. "I'm not as day to day as some of the other executive producers but it's

not quite working. I have some ideas though."