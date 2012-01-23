NATPE 2012: Electus International Sells Season Two of 'Mob Wives'; Acquires Three Series

Complete Coverage: NATPE 2012

Electus International, a division of Ben Silverman's Electus, has sold the second season of Mob Wives, which airs on VH1, to nearly 100 territories worldwide. Sales of the show's format are in its immediate future as well, says John Pollak, the company's new president.

"They see the show's success in the U.S. translating into a franchise they can build around," said Pollack in an interview with B&C.

Australia's XYZnetworks, Canada's Shaw Media and MTV Latin America are among some of the companies to acquire the show. Mob Wives also has inspired a spin-off, Mob Wives: Chicago, which will premiere on VH1 this spring. Mob Wives: Chicago will introduce a new cast of mafia molls set at Al Capone's legendary Chicago home.

Over the weekend, Electus International also said that it had acquired the global distribution rights for three of Spike TV's reality shows: Flip Men, American Digger and Car Lot Cowboy, which is produced by Electus and 5x5 Media in association with Vern's Sweatshop Media. All three shows are available at NATPE.