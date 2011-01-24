NATPE 2011: Zucker: Olbermann an "Incredible Talent"

Complete Coverage: NATPE 2011

Outgoing NBC Universal chief Jeff Zucker called recently

departed MSNBC host Keith Olbermann an "incredible talent," and noted he was an

important part of the MSNBC brand, but refused to comment on the separation.

"I can't say anything beyond what the company has already

said," Zucker said Monday at the NATPE conference in Miami.

Zucker, who notably in recent years has attempted to

position NBC as more of a cable company than a broadcast company, also said he

has become more confident in the health of broadcast.

"I feel better about broadcasting today than I have in a

long time," he said. "Obviously a few years ago the economy concerned all of

us, that has come back, we are on a real upswing with regard to the advertising

marketplace, both on the English and Spanish side."

He also noted the success of broadcasters in securing

retrans money has made a big difference.

"I think the model feels a little better," he says. "[That]

wasn't clear a few years ago, it will make a huge difference in the viability

of broadcast networks. I think broadcasting is in as strong a position as it

has been in a long time."

Zucker also noted that despite the rights fees for

professional football not dropping anytime soon, it should remain a priority.

"If you can afford something, it's probably the NFL," he

said. "You have to make choices."

Zucker also said he doesn't know what his next move is going

to be after he leaves NBC Universal.

"Friday will be my last day," he said. "On Monday, I have

no idea what I am going to do."