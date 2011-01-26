NATPE 2011: Fireworks Inks SPE Networks Latin America Deal

Fireworks International, the sales arm of ContentFilm plc, has sold a number of titles at NATPE to Sony Pictures Entertainment Networks Latin America.

The three year deal gives SPE Latin America for pay TV and VOD rights for online and mobile for such titles as Pretty Tough, a young adult drama, Freak Encounters, a non-fiction HD reality series, and The Cut, a HD drama set in London. The content will air on SPE properties in South and Central America.

"We are very pleased to see this fantastic range of titles heading to Latin American audiences with the SPE Networks platform at NATPE," noted Diana Zakis, VP of Latin America and Asia at Fireworks International in a statement.