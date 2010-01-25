NATPE 2010: Twentieth Brings ‘Don't Forget the Lyrics!' To Syndication

NATPE2010: Complete Coverage from B&C





Twentieth Television is bringing one-time Fox network program Don't

Forget the Lyrics! to syndication.





The show will launch on the Fox-owned TV stations in New York, Los

Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Houston and Washington, D.C. It also will air on

MyNetwork TV in primetime, paired with Twentieth's Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader on Tuesday nights. Twentieth is

following the same financing model with Don't

Forget the Lyrics! that it used with Fifth

Grader, airing the show on multiple platforms: broadcast syndication, network

prime and on cable. Don't Forget the Lyrics!

will have a run on Viacom-owned VH1. (Fifth

Grader airs on CMT.)



Don't Forget the

Lyrics will replace NBC Universal's Deal or No Deal on MyNetwork TV.

While NBCU has made no official comment, industry observers expect Deal to end its syndicated run after

this season.





"The concurrent broadcast and cable runs of AreYou Smarter

Than A 5th Grader ushered in a groundbreaking syndication model for the

business that we are thrilled to duplicate with a second hit Fox game show, Don't

Forget the Lyrics!," said Greg Meidel, president of Twentieth Television

and MyNetwork TV in a statement. Twentieth announced the new offering as the

National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) conference kicked

off in Las Vegas.





The new version of Don't Forget

the Lyrics!, produced by RDF USA and Apploff Entertainment, will be hosted

by Mark McGrath, former lead singer of Sugar Ray and host of Warner Bros.' Extra. It premiered on the Fox network

in July 2007.