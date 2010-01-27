NATPE 2010: Trifecta to Give Soaps a Try

NATPE2010: Complete Coverage from B&C

Hank

Cohen's Trifecta Entertainment has acquired distribution rights for Hacienda

Heights, an original soap opera featuring an all-Hispanic cast. Trifecta

hopes to launch it this fall as a weekend block of two half-hours on both

English- and Spanish-language TV stations, as well as secure a cable run for it

if possible.

Hacienda Heights is not a telenovela in that it

doesn't have close-ended story arcs. It is aimed at both English- and

Spanish-speaking Hispanic audiences, and will be produced in both

languages.

"The

power of this show is that it features relatable characters living with the same

problems and challenges as our audiences," said the show's executive producer,

San Francisco-based Desmond Gumbs.

The show

stars Resurrection Blvd.'s Mauricio Mendoza, and will be shot in San

Francisco, where Gumbs owns a sound stage and production facility.

Gumbs

financed the production of the first 11 episodes himself. Those episodes were

test-marketed in four Western markets with strong Hispanic demographics: San

Francisco; Los Angeles; Yuma, Ariz.; and Santa Rosa, Calif. New York-based

Sahara Media has agreed to finance the production's next 89 episodes, bringing

the show to 100. Once the companies get enough episodes, they hope to turn the

show into a daytime strip, said Cohen.

Soap

operas would seem to be a risky business these days with the broadcast networks

cancelling shows and Fox-owned MyNetwork TV failing to gain traction

two-and-a-half years ago with primetime telenovelas featuring American casts.

But Cohen feels that the business of daytime dramas became too mature for the

broadcast networks to support: the soaps' costs kept growing while audiences

were shrinking. And telenovelas on MyNetTV didn't work, says Cohen, because they

weren't aimed at the correct audience.

Gumbs is

producing the show inexpensively so that it can turn a profit with reasonable

ratings expectations. Selling the show on multiple platforms--English- and

Spanish-language TV stations, cable and internationally --also will provide the

show with a financial assist.