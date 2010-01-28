NATPE 2010: Shine's Murdoch Calls Social Media Key to TV's Success

NATPE2010: Complete Coverage from B&C

Social media

is the key to media's economic future, said Elisabeth Murdoch, CEO of

Shine Ltd. and daughter of media scion Rupert, in an address that issued a digital call to arms

to TV producers and distributors Jan. 27 at the annual NATPE

convention in Las Vegas.

"Audiences

expect more and they want to be involved more," Murdoch said. "If

you engage them, I believe they will pay more. This change is the answer to our

economic problems. Social networking is nothing less than Web 3.0."

U.K.-based

Shine--which encompasses Ben Silverman's former company, Reveille, in

the U.S.--is the producer behind such worldwide formats as The Biggest

Loser and Masterchef, and series such as Life on Mars. With

social media in mind, Shine is focused on "rethinking our creative model

so audiences who desire to be even more immersed can be met on their terms. The

goal is to form enduring connections with our fans and create new and magnetic

social media experiences."

With the

arrival of such social-networking tools as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, as

well as smart phones such as iPhones and BlackBerries, "our audience has

become unrecognizable over the past ten years," said Murdoch. "We

in the TV business have to catch up with what our audience is doing. We can no

longer afford to be one-screen business. Social networks are finally the

interactive dimension of storytelling. We now need to evolve with our audience.

To resist this would be like resisting Technicolor."

Piracy

is a constant danger in the world of digital content and social media, but

it's a risk that producers must take, Murdoch said. "Fans remain

the best salesmen of our content, even if that behavior is on the borderline of

piracy. Danger of the new world is that we must concede that we'll lose

some control."

Still,

the many facets of social media are exactly what will protect producers against

theft, she said. "Experimental media is a very potent vaccine against

piracy. If our media is irreducible to a single file, we are far less likely to

be ripped off."

And

while she encouraged producers to push forward, she also advised them to remain

diligent: "Lawful society is a key economic indicator to the success of

all developing countries."

"This

is not about saving television. It's about enriching our industry,"

said Murdoch. "Our audience has always been smart, demanding, clever and

enthusiastic - it never has been more so than it has now. All we need to

do is actually join the party. They are having a lot of fun talking about us

already but they will not wait for us."