NATPE 2010: Program Partners, Knowlera Media Forge Alliance

Program Partners and Knowlera Media, one of the largest

suppliers of "how-to" video content, have entered into an alliance that

will develop video content for broadcasters, Program Partners announced

Monday (Jan. 25).

The companies are focusing on solutions for

stations that provide video content for news features, local

programming and sales initiatives without increasing affiliate's

production costs. Knowlera's programming has already been used in a

pilot program at NBC-owned WRC Washington, DC. The company will provide

its desktop toolkit, which is optimized for immediate play on multiple

platforms including broadcast, online and mobile.

"We have always

recognized that serving our stations in the 21st century would require

looking beyond episodic series to find exciting new forms of syndicated

programming," said Program Partners' Rich Colbert. "We believe Knowlera

can offer new capabilities that stations previously could only dream

of."

Knowlera boasts a production network of more than 5000

professional filmmakers and a library of more than 10,000 short-form

instructional videos. Their technology allows for automated video

editing, multi-format encoding and accelerated file transfer.

The company produced a series of DTV transition "how-to" videos for B&C in 2008.

Knowlera programming will be distributed by Program Partners' new affiliated company, PPI Releasing, LLC.