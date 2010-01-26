NATPE 2010: Program Partners, Knowlera Media Forge Alliance
Program Partners and Knowlera Media, one of the largest
suppliers of "how-to" video content, have entered into an alliance that
will develop video content for broadcasters, Program Partners announced
Monday (Jan. 25).
The companies are focusing on solutions for
stations that provide video content for news features, local
programming and sales initiatives without increasing affiliate's
production costs. Knowlera's programming has already been used in a
pilot program at NBC-owned WRC Washington, DC. The company will provide
its desktop toolkit, which is optimized for immediate play on multiple
platforms including broadcast, online and mobile.
"We have always
recognized that serving our stations in the 21st century would require
looking beyond episodic series to find exciting new forms of syndicated
programming," said Program Partners' Rich Colbert. "We believe Knowlera
can offer new capabilities that stations previously could only dream
of."
Knowlera boasts a production network of more than 5000
professional filmmakers and a library of more than 10,000 short-form
instructional videos. Their technology allows for automated video
editing, multi-format encoding and accelerated file transfer.
The company produced a series of DTV transition "how-to" videos for B&C in 2008.
Knowlera programming will be distributed by Program Partners' new affiliated company, PPI Releasing, LLC.
