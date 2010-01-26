NATPE 2010: Connection III Sells ‘Made in Hollywood' To CBS, CW Plus

NATPE2010: Complete Coverage From B&C

Connection III Entertainment has sold Made In Hollywood and

Made In Hollywood: Teen Edition to CBS and The CW Plus.

Made in Hollywood

is a weekend entertainment newsmagazine entering its sixth season, with the

teen edition entering season five.

"These sales to CBS & CW Plus demonstrate the strong

station group appeal of both Made in Hollywood and Made in

Hollywood: Teen Edition," says Cleveland O'Neal III, founder,

president and C.E.O. of Connection III Entertainment Corp. "These

commitments from two preeminent station groups are indicative of the growing

popularity and success of the Made in Hollywood brand."