NATPE 2010: Connection III Sells ‘Made in Hollywood' To CBS, CW Plus
By Alex Weprin
Connection III Entertainment has sold Made In Hollywood and
Made In Hollywood: Teen Edition to CBS and The CW Plus.
Made in Hollywood
is a weekend entertainment newsmagazine entering its sixth season, with the
teen edition entering season five.
"These sales to CBS & CW Plus demonstrate the strong
station group appeal of both Made in Hollywood and Made in
Hollywood: Teen Edition," says Cleveland O'Neal III, founder,
president and C.E.O. of Connection III Entertainment Corp. "These
commitments from two preeminent station groups are indicative of the growing
popularity and success of the Made in Hollywood brand."
