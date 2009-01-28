NATPE 2009: CBS Stations Add Made in Hollywood

NATPE '09: Complete Coverage from B&C

The CBS Television Stations have picked up Connection III Entertainment's weekend half-hour Made in Hollywood and the FCC-friendly Made in Hollywood: Teen Edition in a 21-market deal starting in fall 2009.

Made in Hollywood, which takes viewers inside the world of movie-making, is entering its fifth season, while the show's educational and informational teen edition is entering season four.

Created, written and produced, by company founder Cleveland O'Neal, Made in Hollywood features set visits with directors, writer, producers and actors as they work on upcoming movies. The show's teen edition covers all that and also shows teens what kinds of jobs are available in the film industry and how to get them.

Made in Hollywood also just closed a deal with MovieTickets.com to integrate branded segments into each episode, while cross-promoting Made in Hollywood content on MovieTickets.com.