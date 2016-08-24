National Geographic Plans Day-Long 9/11 Tribute

National Geographic Channel will air a daylong commemoration of the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks starting at noon Eastern Time on Sept. 11 and leading up to a two-hour "compilation" special, 9/11: The Longest War, airing at 9-11 p.m.

In addition to news footage and audio, the compilation special will feature "over 40 original interviews with survivors, first responders, experts, journalists, politicians and military leaders," the channel said.

Nat Geo will tap 10 years’ worth of 9/11-related programming.

Among the mostly hour 'encore' offerings throughout the day are Giuliani's 9/11, Witness: D.C. 9/11, George W. Bush: The 9/11 Interview, and its Inside 9/11 miniseries.