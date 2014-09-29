National Geographic Picks Up Sister-Network Programming

National Geographic Channel will air a daytime block of programming from National Geographic Channels International from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning Monday, the network announced. The new block will air Mondays through Fridays. The network has already begun airing programming from sister network Nat Geo Wild in the 9-11 a.m. block.

“This is an opportunity for us to reinvigorate our daytime schedule while taking advantage of the brand’s diverse and extensive inventory,” said National Geographic Channel senior VP, programming planning and research Brad Dancer.

Both programming blocks will run through the end of December. The Nat Geo Wild block includes World’s Deadliest, World’s Weirdest, Animals Gone Wild and Animal Fight Night. Programming from National Geographic Channels International includes Vinnie Jones: Russia’s Toughest, Incredibly Small World, Ultimate Airport Dubai and Car S.O.S.