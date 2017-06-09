National Geographic, Nike Partner on Sub-Two-Hour Marathon Documentary

National Geographic and Nike announced they are partnering on a documentary chronicling the race to break the two-hour marathon barrier.

National Geographic Studios, in association with Dirty Robber, will produce the film, Breaking2 (working title).

Breaking2 will premiere in September on National Geographic in the U.S. and Europe and on digital platforms globally.

Three elite distance runners trained for a year with Eliud Kipchoge coming within 25 seconds of beating the two-hour mark in Italy on May 6.

“With Nike as the perfect partner in telling this remarkable story, Breaking2 is about pushing limits and going further. We hope that viewers will connect with the runners on a personal level,” said Brendan Ripp, executive VP of sales and partnerships, National Geographic. “They are super-athletes, but we witness them in incredibly personal moments of their daily lives, hopes and dreams, as well as their training.”