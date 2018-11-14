National Geographic Gives ‘Mars’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push for the Second Week in a Row

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Nov. 11).

On the strength of 339.5 million TV ad impressions, a promo for Mars, the new season of National Geographic’s “global event series,” tops our chart for the second week in a row. Food Network also repeats with Holiday Baking Championship at No. 2, while Fox promotes Thursday Night Football in third place.

Two fresh additions close out the chart: promos for the 2018 CMA Awards from ABC and the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.

Notably, Holiday Baking Championship earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (131) in our ranking, getting 31% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).