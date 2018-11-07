National Geographic Gives 'Mars' TV's Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Nov. 4).

On the strength of nearly 240 million TV ad impressions, a promo for Mars, the second season of National Geographic's "global event series," tops our chart. Food Network gets in a festive mood with Holiday Baking Championship at No. 2 and Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge at No. 5. Meanwhile, Fox, which dominated our ranking last time (taking four out of five spots), still makes a respectable showing, grabbing third place for 9-1-1 and fourth for Fox College Football.

Notably, Mars earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (135) in our ranking, getting 35% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

