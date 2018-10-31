Fox Gives ‘Thursday Night Football’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Oct. 28).

On the strength of 416 million TV ad impressions, a promo for Thursday Night Football tops our chart; the ad notes the sportscast’s “new home on Fox” as well as availability on NFL Network and Amazon Prime Video. Fox generally dominates our ranking, also taking second place for its first-responder drama 9-1-1, third for Fox College Football and fifth for the 2018 World Series.

Only Animal Planet keeps Fox from a clean sweep by promoting Crikey! It’s the Irwins in fourth place. Notably, Crikey! earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (136) in our ranking, getting 36% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).