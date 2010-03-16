National Geographic Channel Execs Bullish on Nat Geo Wild Prospects

Executives at

National Geographic Channel are bullish on the prospects for upcoming spin-off

channel Nat Geo Wild, set to launch March 29 on the space currently occupied by

Fox Reality Channel. They declined to provide specific numbers, but executives

did say they expected Nat Geo Wild to transition to a majority of Fox Reality's

nearly 50 million subscribers.

The new network has nine series in production, many of them

centering on animal experts and their work. Dangerous

Encounters with Brady Barr follows the well-known reptile expert; Wild Nights with Mireya Mayor follows

primatologist Mayor on the hunt for nocturnal animals in urban areas; and Swamp Men follows an ecological wildlife

park director and his crew at their 2,000-plus acre camp.

Like it's sister channel, Nat Geo Wild will have several

theme weeks including Big Cat Week.

Executives also announced a new slate of programming for

flagship network National Geographic Channel, including six new series buoyed

by ad-targeted programming "pillars" including "Amazing Journeys," "Hooked,"

"Dogs," "Extreme Engineering," "Sci-Tech," "Adrenaline," "Preserve Our Planet"

and "Great Quests."

There are six new

series in production for the 2010-11 season. They include Thom Beers' Wild

Justice, which follows game wardens charged with protecting animals native

to the West Coast wilderness; Monster

Fish with Zeb Hogan, about endangered amphibians; Making History, which revolves around a group of young filmmakers

who replicate large-scale historical events; Fish Warrior with Jakub

VÃ¡gner, about the famed angler's unconventional methods; Great

Expeditions and When Rome Ruled.

Nat Geo also will bring back 14 series, a record for the

network, which is a partnership of Fox Cable Networks and National Geographic

Ventures.