National Geographic Archive Adds HD Footage

National Geographic Digital Motion, the digital film archive for National Geographic Television and documentary productions, will expand its high-definition content by more than 170 hours thanks to new partnerships and acquisitions announced Tuesday.

Digital Motion is acquiring HD content from Pawel Achtel and Bernd Pröschold, and it reached licensing agreements with BlackLight Films, GOE, Glusic and J Michael Media.

The collection from underwater documentarian Achtel will bring some 70 hours of undersea footage in HD, including from the Great Barrier Reef and Antarctica. Meanwhile, the Pröschold collection offers HD footage of starry skies, including time-lapse sequences of the Milky Way, the Northern Lights and celestial bodies.

The deals with BlackLight, GOE (“Giorgio Oldani Editore”), Glusic’s “Wilderness Video Collection” and J Michael will add dozens of hours of aerial, natural and cultural video content.

"We're making significant investments to enhance the quality of our archive and are always seeking new content in all categories to represent in high-definition," said Jocelyn Shearer, vice president of video licensing and archive management for National Geographic Digital Motion. "Along with our award-winning content, these incredibly rich collections add to the breadth of our library and help us to achieve our goal of providing comprehensive content delivery via our online digital archive and creating a total footage solution for our clients."