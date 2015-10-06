National Geographic to Air Special ‘Brain Surgery Live’

National Geographic Channel, in partnership with Mental Floss, will air a live two-hour special documenting an awake deep brain stimulation (DBS) surgery.

The special, Brain Surgery Live with Mental Floss, will capture live coverage from the operating room at University Hospitals Case Medical Center in Cleveland, and will include preproduced features highlighting science and medicine of the brain.

It will be hosted by Bryant Gumbel and cohosted by neurosurgeon Dr. Rahul Jandial and Cara Santa Maria, host of podcast Talk Nerdy.

Brain Surgery Live—airing Oct. 25 at 9 p.m. on National Geographic Channel and Nat Geo Mundo—joins a growing trend of live events, including Destination America’s Exorcism: Live.

“From our Emmy-nominated series Brain Games to Brain Surgery Live with Mental Floss, we continue to celebrate the brain, inspiring and feeding viewers’ wonder and curiosity about the most complex and mysterious organ in the human body,” said Tim Pastore, president, original programming & production, National Geographic Channel. “We’re offering a real-time look into the center of a living brain that we hope will illuminate and teach, as well as tell a story that is unforgettable.”

The special is produced by Leftfield Pictures, with Joe Michaels serving as director.