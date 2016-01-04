National CineMedia Taps Andrew England as CEO, Director

National CineMedia, the in-theatre digital network, has tapped Andrew J. England as CEO and director. The move is effective immediately.

England previously served as executive VP and chief marketing officer at MillerCoors, where he worked for 10 years.

Scott Schneider, formerly the lead director, was previously appointed chairman of the board as chairman, CEO and president Kurt C. Hall is set to retire.

“Andy is a proven leader with significant media and marketing expertise and a deep understanding of the changes that are taking place in the media marketplace and the opportunities they present for NCM,” said Schneider.