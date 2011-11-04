Nathan Lane to Star in USA Comedy Pilot

USA has secured Nathan Lane to star in its upcoming comedy

pilot about an unlucky actor who puts his Broadway ambitions on hold to return

to his Texas hometown and care for his ailing father.

Lane had already signed on to executive-produce the project

from Douglas McGrath when USA gave it a cast-contingent greenlight in September.

Cheyenne Jackson (30 Rock) and Ken

Jenkins (Scrubs) will also star in

the single-camera comedy.

The untitled Douglas McGrath project is one of two comedy

pilots recently greenlit by the NBCUniveral-owned cable network as it looks to expand

its programming to half-hours. The other is Paging

Dr. Fred about two brothers who take over their father's medical practice.

USA is eyeing 2012 or 2013 launches for the series in

preparation for when its off-network Modern

Family debuts in fall 2013.