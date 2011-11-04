Nathan Lane to Star in USA Comedy Pilot
USA has secured Nathan Lane to star in its upcoming comedy
pilot about an unlucky actor who puts his Broadway ambitions on hold to return
to his Texas hometown and care for his ailing father.
Lane had already signed on to executive-produce the project
from Douglas McGrath when USA gave it a cast-contingent greenlight in September.
Cheyenne Jackson (30 Rock) and Ken
Jenkins (Scrubs) will also star in
the single-camera comedy.
The untitled Douglas McGrath project is one of two comedy
pilots recently greenlit by the NBCUniveral-owned cable network as it looks to expand
its programming to half-hours. The other is Paging
Dr. Fred about two brothers who take over their father's medical practice.
USA is eyeing 2012 or 2013 launches for the series in
preparation for when its off-network Modern
Family debuts in fall 2013.
