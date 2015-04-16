Nathan Fillion Signs New ‘Castle’ Deal

ABC’s detective drama Castle took a big step forward in getting an eighth-season renewal, as Nathan Fillion has signed on for another season to continue as the show’s star, B&C has learned.

However, if the show does return next fall, it will do so without its showrunner David Amann. B&C has also confirmed that Amann will not return for a potential eighth season. This was Amann’s first season as showrunner, having been an executive producer since 2010.

ABC has not made any formal decisions on its schedule for the 2015-16 season, which it will unveil next month during its upfront presentation to advertisers.

The status of Fillon’s costar Stana Katic remains up the air.

Including DVR playback, Castle is averaging 10.9 million viewers and a 2.3 rating with adults 18-49, which is down 15% from last season.