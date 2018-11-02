NatGeo’s Monroe Gets Deal to Remain as President

National Geographic Global Networks president Courteney Monroe has signed a new contract to continue in her post as the network becomes part of the Walt Disney Co.

Monroe will continue to report to Gary Knell, chairman of National Geographic Partners.

She will continue to oversee global programming, operations and marketing for the National Geographic channels around the world and oversee NG Studios.

“We’re very excited to build on Courteney’s successful strategy, which has resulted in year-over-year growth, generated unprecedented critical acclaim and significantly raised the profile of National Geographic,” said Knell. “I have no doubt that Courteney will continue to drive growth and success for our brand around the world.”

At National Geographic Channels, Geoff Daniels was named executive VP, global unscripted entertainment, He’d been doing the job on an interim basis. Also Carolyn Bernstein becomes executive VP, global scripted content and documentary films.

Daniels and Bernstein both report to Monroe.