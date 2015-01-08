NatGeo Wild to Present ‘Fish Bowl II’ #TCA15

Pasadena, Calif. — NatGeo Wild will present Fish Bowl II — four hours of fish swimming in bowls in front of a camera — from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Feb. 1, Super Bowl Sunday, the network announced Wednesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

The special is a follow-up to last year’s Fish Bowl, which featured a goldfish sitting in a bowl of freshwater. The new installment expands the format to include a second bowl — this one housing a clownfish, an unspecified amount of saltwater and a hidden filter. The fish will be filmed in various locations on a farm. Planned highlights include a cow being milked in the background.

The special will be preceded by a marathon of vet show The Incredible Dr. Pol.

NatGeo Wild also announced that it will replay special American Beaver for 20 straight hours on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2.