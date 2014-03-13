NatGeo Sets Special on Manhunt for Boston Bombers

On the one year anniversary of the Boston Marathon Bombing, National Geographic Channel has set a two-hour special on the manhunt for the bombers, Inside the Hunt for the Boston Bombers.

The special will air April 13 from 9-11 p.m., and premiere globally in 171 countries throughout the month.

Inside the Hunt for the Boston Bombers will feature interviews with former Boston Mayor Thomas Menino; Mass. Governor Deval Patrick; William B. Evans, former superintendent and current commissioner of the Boston Police Department; Edward F. Davis, former commissioner of the Boston Police Department; and Richard C. DesLauriers, former special agent in charge, FBI, Boston Division.

The special will also use news media footage, amateur-shot video, firsthand accounts and dramatic recreations.

“This event is still an open wound for those who lived through the nightmare, and even for those who shockingly watched it play out in the media,” says executive VP of programming Heather Moran. “This film is a conclusive account of the event as told by both victims and the brave men and women who were on the ground passionately fighting to bring their city back from the brink. Inside the Hunt for the Boston Bombers is truly a heroes’ story.”

Raw TV, which produces NatGeo's Locked Up Abroad and American Blackout, will produce the special.