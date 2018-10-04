NatGeo Launching Season Two of Digital Series ‘Wild Life’

National Geographic said it has brought back its original digital series Wild Life with Bertie Gregory for a second season.

All five new episodes of the show are available at natgeo.com/wildlife on Thursday, which is also World Animal Day. They are also being released on National Geographic’s YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat channels.

Season two is entitled Wild Life with Bertie Gregory: Resurrection Island and follows the 25-year-old National Geographic filmmaker on his journey to South Georgia Island, where macaroni penguins, fur seals and wandering albatrosses live additional behind-the-scenes content.

The series is an example of National Geographic’s expanding portfolio premium digital content that will be published and promoted across all platforms, including a special broadcast premiere on Nat Geo Wild.

“This new season of Wild Life is a perfect example of our strategy for giving our audiences visual, purpose-driven stories that showcase the beauty of our planet, on whatever channels they choose to engage us on, and our commitment to inspiring them to explore, care for and better understand it,” said Jonathan Hunt, senior VP of digital strategy for National Geographic Partners. “Wild Life is a perfect example of how an original series filmed by a young, talented storyteller can innovate the natural history genre across both digital and traditional channels.”