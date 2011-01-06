NatGeo Buys VOD AdTracker FromRentrak

National Geographic Channel

has signed on as the first client for Rentrak Corp.'s new AdEssentials service,

which tracks and reports video-on-demand advertising performance.

AdEssentials is a companion

product to Retrak's OnDemand Essentials service, which launched in 2005 and

provides clients with data about on-demand content use and consumer behavior.

Retrak calls AdEssentials

the first system to offer third party reporting and verification of advertising

impressions delivered on the video on-demand platform. Its features include

actionable performance insight in near real-time, timely post-campaign

reporting to meet advertiser obligations and tracking of both embedded and

dynamic VOD ad insertion.

"VOD continues to be an

important part of our affiliate and advertiser partnerships and AdEssentials

provides us even greater insight into how our viewers are interacting with our

brand on VOD," said Brad Dancer, senior VP, research and digital media at

National Geographic Channel, in a statement.