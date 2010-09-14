'Nate,' 'Mother' Top Syndie Chart on Opening Day

Sony's The Nate Berkus Show and Twentieth's How I Met Your Mother were syndication's

top-rated first-run and off-net rookies on opening day of the syndie season.

Premiere day

ratings were somewhat muddied by CBS' coverage of the men's U.S. Open Tennis

finals, which were pushed to Monday due to rain delays. In later time periods,

syndies also were competing with two NFL games and a Yankees game in top market

New York.

Nate Berkus, a spin-off of CBS Television

Distribution's Oprah, opened at a 1.2

rating/4 share in the weighted metered markets, according to Nielsen Media

Research. That was down 8% from its lead-in of 1.3/4, but up 20% from its

September 2009 time period average (1.0/3).

In New

York, Berkus matched that rating with

a 1.2/4 on WNBC at 3 p.m., up 33% from its lead-in, which was another new

syndie entry, the off-Bravo Real

Housewives (0.9/3), and up 50% from its year-ago time slot average, which

was NBCU's now-canceled Deal or No Deal

(0.8/2).

On the

NBC Local Media Stations, Berkus'

launch group, the show improved time periods in the weighted metered markets by

38%.

CTD's Swift Justice with Nancy Grace opened as

the highest rated new court show since Twentieth's Emmy-winning Cristina's Court, now off the air,

opened in 2006. Swift Justice

averaged a 1.1/3, even with its lead-in and off 8% from year-ago time periods

(1.2/3).

Swift Justice was strong in New York, where it

scored a 1.6/6 on WNYW at 2 p.m., up 23% from its lead-in -- CTD's Judge Joe Brown at a 1.3/5 -- and up 33%

from year-ago time periods, which was Warner Bros.' People's Court at a 1.2/4. Swift

Justice took second in the time period.

NBC

Universal's Access Hollywood Live,

which is being rolled out in 13 markets, launched at a 0.9/3, off 25% from its

lead-in (1.2/5) but still 13% ahead of last year (0.8/3).

In New

York, Access Hollywood Live turned in

a 1.3/4 on WNBC at 11 a.m., off 24% from its lead-in, the fourth hour of NBC's The Today Show at a 1.7/6, and up 63%

from last year, when NBCU's Martha

Stewart turned in a 0.8/3.

Program

Partners' off-CBC Steven & Chris,

cleared in ten of the metered markets and in 40% of the country, eked out a

0.2/1, off 33% from both its lead-in and year-ago time period averages (0.3/1).

Five

off-net or off-cable strips also premiered on Monday.

How I Met Your Mother,

starring Emmy-winner Neil Patrick Harris, debuted at a 1.3/2, down 13% from its

lead-in (1.5/3) and down 7% from year-ago time periods (1.4/3).

Warner

Bros.' off-HBO Entourage opened at a

0.8/2, off 38% from its lead-in (1.3/3) and off 20% from last fall's time

period averages (1.0/3).

NBCU's Real Housewives launched at a 0.7/2,

down 30% from its lead-in (1.0/3) and down 13% from last year's time period

average (0.8/3). Among key female daytime demographics, the show improved time

periods 59% among women 18-34 and 65% among women 18-49 over last year.

Warner

Bros' Curb Your Enthusiasm, also

off-HBO, premiered at a 0.7/2, down 22% from its lead-in (0.9/2) and 30% from

year-ago time periods (1.0/3).

Warner

Bros.' The New Adventures of Old

Christine clocked a 0.6/1, down 14% from its lead-in (0.7/2) and down 25%

from its year-ago time period average (0.8/2).