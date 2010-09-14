'Nate,' 'Mother' Top Syndie Chart on Opening Day
Sony's The Nate Berkus Show and Twentieth's How I Met Your Mother were syndication's
top-rated first-run and off-net rookies on opening day of the syndie season.
Premiere day
ratings were somewhat muddied by CBS' coverage of the men's U.S. Open Tennis
finals, which were pushed to Monday due to rain delays. In later time periods,
syndies also were competing with two NFL games and a Yankees game in top market
New York.
Nate Berkus, a spin-off of CBS Television
Distribution's Oprah, opened at a 1.2
rating/4 share in the weighted metered markets, according to Nielsen Media
Research. That was down 8% from its lead-in of 1.3/4, but up 20% from its
September 2009 time period average (1.0/3).
In New
York, Berkus matched that rating with
a 1.2/4 on WNBC at 3 p.m., up 33% from its lead-in, which was another new
syndie entry, the off-Bravo Real
Housewives (0.9/3), and up 50% from its year-ago time slot average, which
was NBCU's now-canceled Deal or No Deal
(0.8/2).
On the
NBC Local Media Stations, Berkus'
launch group, the show improved time periods in the weighted metered markets by
38%.
CTD's Swift Justice with Nancy Grace opened as
the highest rated new court show since Twentieth's Emmy-winning Cristina's Court, now off the air,
opened in 2006. Swift Justice
averaged a 1.1/3, even with its lead-in and off 8% from year-ago time periods
(1.2/3).
Swift Justice was strong in New York, where it
scored a 1.6/6 on WNYW at 2 p.m., up 23% from its lead-in -- CTD's Judge Joe Brown at a 1.3/5 -- and up 33%
from year-ago time periods, which was Warner Bros.' People's Court at a 1.2/4. Swift
Justice took second in the time period.
NBC
Universal's Access Hollywood Live,
which is being rolled out in 13 markets, launched at a 0.9/3, off 25% from its
lead-in (1.2/5) but still 13% ahead of last year (0.8/3).
In New
York, Access Hollywood Live turned in
a 1.3/4 on WNBC at 11 a.m., off 24% from its lead-in, the fourth hour of NBC's The Today Show at a 1.7/6, and up 63%
from last year, when NBCU's Martha
Stewart turned in a 0.8/3.
Program
Partners' off-CBC Steven & Chris,
cleared in ten of the metered markets and in 40% of the country, eked out a
0.2/1, off 33% from both its lead-in and year-ago time period averages (0.3/1).
Five
off-net or off-cable strips also premiered on Monday.
How I Met Your Mother,
starring Emmy-winner Neil Patrick Harris, debuted at a 1.3/2, down 13% from its
lead-in (1.5/3) and down 7% from year-ago time periods (1.4/3).
Warner
Bros.' off-HBO Entourage opened at a
0.8/2, off 38% from its lead-in (1.3/3) and off 20% from last fall's time
period averages (1.0/3).
NBCU's Real Housewives launched at a 0.7/2,
down 30% from its lead-in (1.0/3) and down 13% from last year's time period
average (0.8/3). Among key female daytime demographics, the show improved time
periods 59% among women 18-34 and 65% among women 18-49 over last year.
Warner
Bros' Curb Your Enthusiasm, also
off-HBO, premiered at a 0.7/2, down 22% from its lead-in (0.9/2) and 30% from
year-ago time periods (1.0/3).
Warner
Bros.' The New Adventures of Old
Christine clocked a 0.6/1, down 14% from its lead-in (0.7/2) and down 25%
from its year-ago time period average (0.8/2).
