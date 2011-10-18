Natalie Morales Joins 'Rock Center With Brian Williams'
NBC News announced Tuesday that Natalie Morales will join
Rock Center with Brian Williams as a
correspondent.
Morales, currently news anchor of Today and co-host of its third hour, will continue in that role and
join previously announced correspondents Harry Smith, Kate Snow, Ted Koppel,
Meredith Vieira, Richard Engel, Dr. Nancy Snyderman, Matt Lauer and Ann Curry
for the newsmagazine, premiering in its 10 p.m. timeslot on Oct. 31.
"A familiar face at NBC News, Natalie brings a breadth of
experience to Rock Center with Brian
Williams," said Steve Capus, president, NBC News, in making the
announcement. "Not only has she been in the trenches with her award-winning
reporting, she brings curiosity and compassion to the stories that she tells,
and we're thrilled to have her on board with this new broadcast."
Prior to joining Today
in March 2006, Morales was a national correspondent for NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams and
Dateline, as well as an anchor for
MSNBC.
