Natalie Morales Joins 'Rock Center With Brian Williams'

NBC News announced Tuesday that Natalie Morales will join

Rock Center with Brian Williams as a

correspondent.

Morales, currently news anchor of Today and co-host of its third hour, will continue in that role and

join previously announced correspondents Harry Smith, Kate Snow, Ted Koppel,

Meredith Vieira, Richard Engel, Dr. Nancy Snyderman, Matt Lauer and Ann Curry

for the newsmagazine, premiering in its 10 p.m. timeslot on Oct. 31.

"A familiar face at NBC News, Natalie brings a breadth of

experience to Rock Center with Brian

Williams," said Steve Capus, president, NBC News, in making the

announcement. "Not only has she been in the trenches with her award-winning

reporting, she brings curiosity and compassion to the stories that she tells,

and we're thrilled to have her on board with this new broadcast."

Prior to joining Today

in March 2006, Morales was a national correspondent for NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams and

Dateline, as well as an anchor for

MSNBC.