Nat Geo's 'SEAL Team Six' Draws 2.7 Million Viewers

National Geographic Channel's premiere of the film SEAL Team Six: The Raid on Osama bin Laden

averaged 2.7 million viewers Sunday night, according to Nielsen fast nationals.

The film, executive produced by Harvey Weinstein, also drew a

1.4 rating with adults 25-54 from 8-10 p.m., making it the network's

highest-rated telecast since George W.

Bush: The 9/11 Interview in August 2011. It ranks as Nat Geo's sixth highest-rated

broadcast ever.

SEAL Team Six will

repeat on Nat Geo on Nov. 9 at 8 p.m.