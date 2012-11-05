Nat Geo's 'SEAL Team Six' Draws 2.7 Million Viewers
National Geographic Channel's premiere of the film SEAL Team Six: The Raid on Osama bin Laden
averaged 2.7 million viewers Sunday night, according to Nielsen fast nationals.
The film, executive produced by Harvey Weinstein, also drew a
1.4 rating with adults 25-54 from 8-10 p.m., making it the network's
highest-rated telecast since George W.
Bush: The 9/11 Interview in August 2011. It ranks as Nat Geo's sixth highest-rated
broadcast ever.
SEAL Team Six will
repeat on Nat Geo on Nov. 9 at 8 p.m.
