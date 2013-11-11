Nat Geo's 'Killing Kennedy' Ties Viewership Mark With 3.4 Million

National Geographic's second adaptation of a Bill O'Reilly book matched its first, as the premiere of Killing Kennedy drew a network-best 3.4 million viewers on Sunday, according to Nielsen.

That tied Nat Geo's Killing Lincoln's premiere audience from February, though it went up against stiffer competition with AMC's The Walking Dead and NBC's Sunday Night Football airing at the same time.

The telepic also posted a 2.8 HH rating — second-best in network history — and a 1.1 rating among adults 25-54, which also tied Killing Lincoln.