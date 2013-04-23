Nat Geo's 'Brain Games' Is Highest-Rated Series Launch
The premiere of Nat Geo's Brain Games on Monday night averaged 1.5 million viewers over back-to-back episodes, becoming the highest-rated premiere in network history.
The 9 p.m. premiere episode drew a 0.9 rating with adults 25-54 and 1.6 million viewers while the 9:30 episode drew the same 0.9 rating and 1.5 million viewers.
Brain Games was already renewed ahead of Monday's premiere.
