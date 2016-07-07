Nat Geo Wild’s First Digital Series Announced

The Nat Geo Wild network will debut its first digital-only series, wild_life With Bertie Gregory, on Aug. 3 via the Wild YouTube channel and NationalGeographic.com.

The 16-episode series follows 22-year-old wildlife filmmaker Bertie Gregory (@BertieGPhoto) tracking coastal wolves in Vancouver Island as he encounters other wild animals, including whales, bald eagles and black bears.

Related: Nat Geo Wild Roams Free, Digitally

“This series is as much about the adventure to get the shot as it is about the shot itself,” Gregory said in a statement. “I’m taking viewers into the wild and getting up close and personal with Canada’s sexiest coastal predators. The camera is always rolling. It’s raw. It’s real. It’s intimate. And I’m excited to be a part of Nat Geo Wild’s first venture into the digital space.”

Geoff Daniels, executive VP and general manager of Nat Geo Wild, added: “We are thrilled to extend the Wild brand beyond television to reach our audiences wherever they are. Bertie is a great ambassador for us, and his adventures in this new series will be celebrated across National Geographic’s many platforms, including Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Nat Geo Live! and more.”