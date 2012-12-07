Nat Geo Wild Roars for Big Cat Week

National Geographic Wild has been looking to make a big

noise for its Big Cat Week, which begins Sunday.

The network expects the programming stunt to result in its

highest-rated week for the third straight year. But on top of producing

programming and attracting an audience, the channel is involved in programs

designed to learn more about and preserve the big cats.

Geoff Daniels, Nat Geo Wild executive VP and general manager, says

Big Cat Week, which this year is the culmination of a year-long commitment to

the magnificent beasts, is more than the channel's version of Discovery's

venerable Shark Week.

"It's very much a brand-definitional event for us. The kind

of content that we're able to showcase really represents that best attributes

of our brand," Daniels says.

Daniels points to a show highlighting snow leopards in

Afghanistan featuring Boone Smith. "We were able to take one of our guys, who

was working with scientists in one of the world most dangerous places," he

says. "It's not only awe-inspiring programming that is edge of the seat kind of

drama, but we're actually able to contribute to real scientific research."

Sponsors Geico and Hershey's Ice Breakers have backed

quarterly specials throughout the year and will be prominent during Big Cat

Week, with special vignettes highlighting their brands.

Two-year-old Wild has been making a multifaceted marketing

effort to get people to tune in.

In addition to on-air promos and traditional off-air ads on

cable, print and digital, the network has launched some unique promotional

efforts.

"We tried to create some really buzz-worthy, breakthrough

marketing tactics that hopefully reach an audience and drive them to tune in,"

says Courteney Monroe, chief marketing officer for National Geographic Channels.

The network has had a

presence at 26 NBA games in New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas and

Washington, D.C., that includes distributing big foam claws to fans, a Big Cat

Cam and an Unleash the Roar noise meter. In Washington, the Wizards'

cheerleaders performed a Big Cats inspired dance.

An iPad app allows users to play a Big Cat Week "Quest for

Survival" game in which they take on the role of lioness hunting prey in the

African savannah.

Wild also formed a partnership with Socialcam.com that

encouraged consumers to share their best roars. For each video uploaded, the

network made a donation to the Big Cat Initiative, designed to protect the

endangered animals.

The network also worked with 20th Century Fox and

its film Life of Pi, which features a

tiger, on a PSA campaign running across Fox networks (Wild and 20th are part of

News Corp.)

Wild is also running its own PSA campaign for its Big Cat

Initiative showing animals trying out to be the King of Beasts. "While really

devoted to raising awareness and money for the cause, obviously has the halo

effect of driving awareness and tune in for Big Cat Week as well," Monroe says.