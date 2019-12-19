Nat Geo Wild Offers ‘Dr. Pol’ Marathon Starting Dec. 23

Nat Geo Wild offers a The Incredible Dr. Pol marathon starting Dec. 23. “12 Days of Pol,” about Dutch-born veterinarian Jan Pol helping animals in rural Michigan, concludes Jan. 4.

“As the 12 Days of Pol tick down, viewers can expect to encounter 12 Turkeys Trotting, 11 Pols Marching, 10 Reindeer Running, 9 Cows a Milking, 8 Cats a Purring, 7 Dogs a Barking, 6 Bunnies Bouncing, 5 Oinking Pigs, 4 Geese a Laying, 3 Dutch Hens, 2 Farm Calls and a Partridge in a Pol Tree,” according to Nat Geo Wild.

The Incredible Dr. Pol returns with new episodes Jan. 11. It will be season 16.