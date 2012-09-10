Nat Geo Wild Greenlights 'Alpha Dogs' Miniseries

Nat Geo Wild has greenlit a 16-episode miniseries, Alpha Dogs.

The series from, executive producers Jack Osbourne and Rob Worsoff, will go inside Indiana's Vohne Liche Kennels, one of the largest police-dog training facilities.

"Alpha Dogs will focus on these highly trained dog heroes that have muscle and smarts," said Geoff Daniels, Nat Geo Wild's executive VP and GM. "Our viewers will love to see the incredible drills and exercises the dogs undergo, follow the instruction process with their dedicated trainers who carry top security clearances, see the application in the field for military and police units, and even watch the fun they have playing fetch on their days off."