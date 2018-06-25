Nat Geo Wild Goes Late-Night June 30

Nat Geo Wild will debut the special Wild After Dark Saturday, June 30. The 45-minute program will feature “off-the-wall and experimental animal-centric shorts,” said National Geographic, featuring 20 segments assembled by Tongal creators. Tongal couples studios and networks with creators to bring video content projects to life.

Wild After Dark airs at 11 p.m./10 p.m. CT. It represents Nat Geo Wild’s first-ever late night show. Wild After Dark could evolve into a regular series if the special commands enough of an audience.

National Geographic has also tapped Tongal to develop content around its series Genius and summer stunt SharkFest, among other programming franchises.

National Geographic Partners LLC is a joint venture between National Geographic and 21st Century Fox. Its networks include National Geographic Channel and Nat Geo Wild.