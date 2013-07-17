Nat Geo Ups Moran to Executive VP, Programming

National Geographic Channel announced Wednesday that Heather

Moran has been promoted to executive VP, programming and strategy, National

Geographic Channel US, and Brad Dancer has been upped to senior VP, programming

planning and research, NGC US and Nat Geo WILD.





Moran, who formerly served as senior VP, global programming

and strategic development, will now oversee the network's programming, strategy

and content as it prepares for the launch of Killing Kennedy, a

follow-up to February's Killing Lincoln, as well as the second

season of Brain Games, whichin April became the highest-rated premiere in the net's history.





Dancer, former senior VP, audience and business development,

NGC US and Nat Geo WILD, will head up distribution of NGC and Nat Geo WILD content

and oversee scheduling.





"Heather and Brad are both key members of

the senior team at National Geographic Channels, and these new roles not only

recognize their valuable contribution to the networks' growth, but also

continue to position them as leaders within the industry," said David

Lyle, CEO, NGC.