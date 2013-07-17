Nat Geo Ups Moran to Executive VP, Programming
National Geographic Channel announced Wednesday that Heather
Moran has been promoted to executive VP, programming and strategy, National
Geographic Channel US, and Brad Dancer has been upped to senior VP, programming
planning and research, NGC US and Nat Geo WILD.
Moran, who formerly served as senior VP, global programming
and strategic development, will now oversee the network's programming, strategy
and content as it prepares for the launch of Killing Kennedy, a
follow-up to February's Killing Lincoln, as well as the second
season of Brain Games, whichin April became the highest-rated premiere in the net's history.
Dancer, former senior VP, audience and business development,
NGC US and Nat Geo WILD, will head up distribution of NGC and Nat Geo WILD content
and oversee scheduling.
"Heather and Brad are both key members of
the senior team at National Geographic Channels, and these new roles not only
recognize their valuable contribution to the networks' growth, but also
continue to position them as leaders within the industry," said David
Lyle, CEO, NGC.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.