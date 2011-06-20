Nat Geo Skeds Death-Defying Debut

National Geographic Channel will premiere The Indestructibles July 10, a new 10-episode series that looks into the science of some miraculous survival stories.



The series will look at some Internet video "sensations" -- a 15,000 foot free fall, helicopter crash and zoo keeper attacked by lions among them -- dissecting the events to understand and illustrate how the victims were able to survive them.



The cable net will air the series with back-to-back Sunday night episodes (10 and 10:30), starting with the July 10 episodes featuring the news helicopter crash in New York City and the sky diver whose main and backup chutes did not work, but whose helmet-cam kept running.



The series is produced by Story House Productions.