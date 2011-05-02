Nat Geo Schedules bin Laden Marathon

The National Geographic Channel said Monday it would devote

much of this week's primetime programming to shows about the hunt for bin

Laden and the 9/11 attacks that prompted it, calling it "a comprehensive

look at the FBI's most wanted terrorist."

That lineup starts Monday (May 2) at 7 p.m. with The

Final Report: Osama Bin Laden Dead or Alive, about his escape

from Tora Bora in 2001, followed by CIA

Confidential: Hunt for bin Laden. Other titles include Inside 9-11: War onAmerica,

and Inside the Green Berets.

Each night will feature one or more bin Laden or

terrorism-related show, all of it library product, but with graphics and billboards

to tie it to this week's killing of the al-Qaeda leader, according to channel

spokesperson Russell Howard, who says there will also be some new voice-overs

and footage as well.

The special programming culminates with a marathon rerun of

all those shows on Saturday, starting at 2 p.m.

The channel is also pursuing new programming on bin Laden

based on the recent events, said Howard, which would be for the "near

future."

Bin Laden was killed in a U.S.

raid on his Pakistani compound May 1.