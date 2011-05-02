Nat Geo Schedules bin Laden Marathon
The National Geographic Channel said Monday it would devote
much of this week's primetime programming to shows about the hunt for bin
Laden and the 9/11 attacks that prompted it, calling it "a comprehensive
look at the FBI's most wanted terrorist."
That lineup starts Monday (May 2) at 7 p.m. with The
Final Report: Osama Bin Laden Dead or Alive, about his escape
from Tora Bora in 2001, followed by CIA
Confidential: Hunt for bin Laden. Other titles include Inside 9-11: War onAmerica,
and Inside the Green Berets.
Each night will feature one or more bin Laden or
terrorism-related show, all of it library product, but with graphics and billboards
to tie it to this week's killing of the al-Qaeda leader, according to channel
spokesperson Russell Howard, who says there will also be some new voice-overs
and footage as well.
The special programming culminates with a marathon rerun of
all those shows on Saturday, starting at 2 p.m.
The channel is also pursuing new programming on bin Laden
based on the recent events, said Howard, which would be for the "near
future."
Bin Laden was killed in a U.S.
raid on his Pakistani compound May 1.
