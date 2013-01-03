Nat Geo Reteams With Scott, O'Reilly for 'Killing Kennedy'

National Geographic Channel will again partner with Scott

Free Productions and Fox News host Bill O'Reilly on Killing Kennedy, a

film based on O'Reilly's best-selling novel, Killing Kennedy: The End of

Camelot, which he co-wrote with Martin Dugard.





Next month, Nat Geo will premiere Killing Lincoln,

based on O'Reilly and Dugard's Killing Lincoln: The Shocking Assassination

That Changed America Forever. Scott Free Productions is producing that

telefilm as well. Killing Kennedy will recount the events that led up to

the assassination of President Kennedy, and how it propelled the nation into

the Vietnam War and ignited a cultural shift.





Scott Free Productions is the production vehicle from

acclaimed film director Ridley Scott, who has also signedon to direct the pilot for Showtime's Vatican.





"With the tremendous success of SEAL Team Six,

our first feature film, and the growing excitement over this February's

premiere ofKilling Lincoln, producing Bill O'Reilly's follow-up

was a no-brainer and will be yet another story that will resonate with our

audience," said Howard T. Owens, president, National Geographic

Channel. "As Scott Free Productions continue to be perfect

partners -- taking risks and breaking new ground in storytelling -- we are

claiming a stake in producing factual dramas, delivering entertainment with

substance."





The special will premiere globally in 171 countries and 38

languages.