Nat Geo Produces Kids Show For PBS

National Geographic is producing Mama Mirabelle's Home Movies, a new series for PBS's kids lineup.



The series, which will be distributed to noncommercial stations beginning in September, combined animation with live action in the story of a mother elephant (voiced by Vanessa Williams) and the animated baby animals she watches over.



That becomes the device for integrating the live action footage from Geographic and BBC archives, with Mirabelle/Williams gathering her charges around her to watch the videos.



The show is a co-production of National Geographic Kids Entertianment, the BBC and King Rollo Films. It is the first National Geographic production for PBS Kids.

