Nat Geo Orders Three New Series

National Geographic Channel has ordered three new unscripted series — The Raft, Remote Survival and The Watch — the network announced Tuesday. The three programs are scheduled to premiere in 2015.

“We’re working with trusted partners, taking risks and breaking new ground in showcasing diverse and fearless human stories,” said Tim Pastore, president, original programming and production, National Geographic Channel U.S.

The Raft, from Brian Catalina Entertainment and Electus, follows strangers stranded at seas in a life raft for six days.

Remote Survival features people with no survival skills placed in remote locations with an earpiece through which they receive guidance from a professional survival expert. The show is produced by Eyeworks USA.

The Watch, from National Geographic Studios, follows people in isolated jobs such as lighthouse keepers and night watchmen.